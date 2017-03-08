Vettel insists Mercedes remain top do...

Vettel insists Mercedes remain top dogs despite Ferrari's successful pre-season

Sebastian Vettel insists Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes remain the team to beat despite the Ferrari driver setting the fastest time of pre-season Formula One testing in Barcelona. Ferrari have been reliable and quick this winter as they bid to bounce back from a disappointing 2016 in which they failed to record a single victory and finished a distant third in the constructors' championship.

