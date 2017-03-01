Valtteri Bottas sets pace as Mercedes...

Valtteri Bottas sets pace as Mercedes continue to dominate Barcelona test

Valtteri Bottas set the fastest lap of pre-season as Mercedes continued to ramp up their dominance on day three of the opening Formula One test. The reigning world champions have been the class of the field in Barcelona this week and they showed little signs of easing up on their relentless pace on Wednesday.

