US routs Puerto Rico 8-0 to win WBC behind dominant Stroman

7 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The United States routed Puerto Rico 8-0 to win its first World Baseball Classic in four tries on Wednesday night behind six hitless innings from Marcus Stroman. The Americans planted their eagle statue mascot on the mound in celebration, a blue cap jauntily hanging from one of its large wings.

