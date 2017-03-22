US routs Puerto Rico 8-0 to win WBC behind dominant Stroman
The United States routed Puerto Rico 8-0 to win its first World Baseball Classic in four tries on Wednesday night behind six hitless innings from Marcus Stroman. The Americans planted their eagle statue mascot on the mound in celebration, a blue cap jauntily hanging from one of its large wings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republic players James McClean and Shane Duffy ...
|1 hr
|Republic Phart
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|1 hr
|Players Phart
|1
|Bastian Schweinsteiger joins MLS side Chicago Fire
|1 hr
|Joins Phart
|1
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|11 hr
|WasPhart
|206
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|Sport phartz
|32,812
|Chicago should decriminalize fare evasion
|18 hr
|ShouldPharrt
|2
|Man named in Brady jersey case sought autograph...
|20 hr
|Man pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC