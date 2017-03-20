Trump rips NFL QB Kaepernick during s...

Trump rips NFL QB Kaepernick during speech in Kentucky

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" President Donald Trump has taken a swipe at controversial NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick at a campaign-style rally in Louisville, Kentucky. Kaepernick, who played for the San Francisco 49ers but now is a free agent, hasn't yet been signed to another team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adkins' Basket At The Buzzer Forces OT as Morga... (Feb '09) 1 hr BuzzerPhart 4
News Muslims, get rid of these blood sucking leeches... 6 hr General Pharts 8
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr When Pharts 32,807
Top Ten Most Embarrassing Cowboys Moments. 22 hr TopPhartx 2
News Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return 23 hr PlayersPhartss 2
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Mon TimePharrt 10
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mon Light Phartce 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC