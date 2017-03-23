Tottenham's Alli banned for 3 European games by UEFA
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was banned for three European games by UEFA on Friday for being sent off against Gent in the Europa League.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StorySpike Lee calls lack of suitors for Co...
|3 hr
|MadePhaarts
|6
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Life Pharts
|32,816
|Republic players James McClean and Shane Duffy ...
|Thu
|Republic Phart
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Thu
|Players Phart
|1
|Bastian Schweinsteiger joins MLS side Chicago Fire
|Thu
|Joins Phart
|1
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Wed
|WasPhart
|206
|Chicago should decriminalize fare evasion
|Wed
|ShouldPharrt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC