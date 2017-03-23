Toto Wolff claims Mercedes will roar ...

Toto Wolff claims Mercedes will roar back from disappointment in Australia

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team insist they will come back stronger from their defeat to Ferrari at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Mercedes have dominated Formula One for the past three years, but Sebastian Vettel's comfortable victory here would appear to suggest that their stranglehold on the sport may be over.

