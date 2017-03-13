Top StoryCrowder helps lift Celtics past Knicks 98-95
Jae Crowder scored nine of his 24 points late in the fourth quarter, Avery Bradley had 16 overall, and the Boston Celtics edged the Brooklyn Nets 98-95 on Friday night. Al Horford added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics, who were playing without All-Star Isaiah Thomas.
