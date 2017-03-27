Tom Cleverley signs long-term deal wi...

Tom Cleverley signs long-term deal with Watford as loan move is made permanent

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Warrington Guardian

Cleverley has signed a five-year deal with the Hornets, moving for an undisclosed fee, with the transfer to be formalised from July 1. The 27-year-old England international joined Watford in January on loan until the end of the season and he has made eight appearances for the Hornets. He also had a successful loan spell at Vicarage Road during the 2009-10 campaign while on Manchester United's books, scoring 11 times in 33 matches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) 10 hr VinnyePhartcs 461
News GDHS Rebels get a taste of what it's like to be... (Jun '09) 11 hr Get phart 5
News CPT103388411.jpg 15 hr Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour 15 hr Summer phart 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 17 hr HePharts 32,836
News Ex-NFL star Michael Irvin investigated in sex b... 18 hr Case Phart 4
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... 18 hr Scared Phart 14
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,514 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC