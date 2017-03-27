Tom Cleverley signs long-term deal with Watford as loan move is made permanent

Cleverley has signed a five-year deal with the Hornets, moving for an undisclosed fee, with the transfer to be formalised from July 1. The 27-year-old England international joined Watford in January on loan until the end of the season and he has made eight appearances for the Hornets. He also had a successful loan spell at Vicarage Road during the 2009-10 campaign while on Manchester United's books, scoring 11 times in 33 matches.

