Tom Cleverley signs long-term deal with Watford as loan move is made permanent
Cleverley has signed a five-year deal with the Hornets, moving for an undisclosed fee, with the transfer to be formalised from July 1. The 27-year-old England international joined Watford in January on loan until the end of the season and he has made eight appearances for the Hornets. He also had a successful loan spell at Vicarage Road during the 2009-10 campaign while on Manchester United's books, scoring 11 times in 33 matches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|GDHS Rebels get a taste of what it's like to be... (Jun '09)
|11 hr
|Get phart
|5
|CPT103388411.jpg
|15 hr
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|15 hr
|Summer phart
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|HePharts
|32,836
|Ex-NFL star Michael Irvin investigated in sex b...
|18 hr
|Case Phart
|4
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|18 hr
|Scared Phart
|14
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC