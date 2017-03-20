Thompson's 34 help Warriors roll Thunder in chippy game
Klay Thompson scored 34 points to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-95 on Monday night in a heated matchup filled with trash talking, physical play and technical fouls. It was Golden State's second visit to Oklahoma City since former Thunder star Kevin Durant signed a free agent contract with the rival Warriors last summer.
