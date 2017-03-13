The Queen sends Commonwealth Games ba...

The Queen sends Commonwealth Games baton on its way to Australia

The Queen has set the Commonwealth Games baton on its journey around the globe following a razzmatazz-filled ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The Queen is joined by The Duke of Edinburgh and The Earl of Wessex to launch the Baton Relay #gc2018 #CommonwealthDay pic.twitter.com/buYj6F3fLo With the colourful flags of the Commonwealth's 52 member states as a backdrop, the Queen, joined by the Duke of Edinburgh, watched as the baton was carried its first few hundred metres by a succession of Olympic stars.

