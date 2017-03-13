The Queen sends Commonwealth Games baton on its way to Australia
The Queen has set the Commonwealth Games baton on its journey around the globe following a razzmatazz-filled ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The Queen is joined by The Duke of Edinburgh and The Earl of Wessex to launch the Baton Relay #gc2018 #CommonwealthDay pic.twitter.com/buYj6F3fLo With the colourful flags of the Commonwealth's 52 member states as a backdrop, the Queen, joined by the Duke of Edinburgh, watched as the baton was carried its first few hundred metres by a succession of Olympic stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Briggs says he'll do right by daughter (Dec '07)
|5 hr
|House Phart
|37
|After trolling Greensboro, Syracuse draws UNC G...
|8 hr
|After Phartz
|2
|Carrier Dome Prepares to Host NIT Amid Plenty o...
|8 hr
|Prepare Phartz
|2
|Linda Sarsour Is Left's Newest Star
|8 hr
|All Phartz
|12
|Mitt Romney Says a Donald Trump Presidency Woul...
|14 hr
|TricklePhartss
|4
|Too many blacks in the NFL (Aug '09)
|15 hr
|You phartx
|66
|Packers pay almost $1.5 million to buy city pro...
|19 hr
|PackersPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC