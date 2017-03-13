The Latest: Agent, trainer guilty in ...

The Latest: Agent, trainer guilty in Cuban smuggling case

Read more: The Daily News-Record

A Miami jury has convicted a Florida sports agent and a baseball trainer accused of smuggling Cuban ballplayers into the U.S. The jury verdict Wednesday came after about six weeks of testimony in the trial of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada on alien smuggling and conspiracy charges. Prosecution evidence included testimony from several Major League Baseball players detailing their defections from communist Cuba and signing of lucrative free-agent contracts.

