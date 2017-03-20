Tennis prospect Katie Swan grateful f...

Tennis prospect Katie Swan grateful for help from physio Mark Bender

Katie Swan's hugely promising tennis career is back on track thanks to a little help from Andy Murray's 'back whisperer'. Murray turned to Mark Bender in 2013 when he was contemplating back surgery and the physio remains a key member of his team.

