Tennis prospect Katie Swan grateful for help from physio Mark Bender
Katie Swan's hugely promising tennis career is back on track thanks to a little help from Andy Murray's 'back whisperer'. Murray turned to Mark Bender in 2013 when he was contemplating back surgery and the physio remains a key member of his team.
