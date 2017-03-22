Tempers flare as Kell Brook squares up to next opponent at Bramall Lane
Tempers flared between Kell Brook and Errol Spence Jr at Bramall Lane on Wednesday ahead of their May 27 IBF world welterweight title fight at the stadium. Brook and Spence attended a press conference at the ground, the home of former's beloved Sheffield United, where the venue and date for the bout was formally announced and the pair ended up throwing threats and insults at each other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|8 hr
|WasPhart
|206
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|Sport phartz
|32,812
|Chicago should decriminalize fare evasion
|16 hr
|ShouldPharrt
|2
|Man named in Brady jersey case sought autograph...
|17 hr
|Man pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10)
|Tue
|BearsPhart
|296
|Red Dead Redemption is Getting Modded into Gta V
|Tue
|GettingPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC