Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsfor...

Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets backing from Geraint Thomas

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Surreycomet.co.uk

Geraint Thomas has publicly backed Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford following a report that some of the team's riders were considering asking him to resign. On Monday cyclingnews.com reported that unnamed riders had held internal discussions about Brailsford over concerns ongoing investigations into alleged doping violations could distract management and affect the team's performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aguero continues red-hot form to lift Mancheste... 5 hr City Phart 1
News Peshawar Zalmi claim Pakistan Super League titl... 5 hr Leagu Phart 1
News England chasing 226 for series-clinching win 5 hr Series Phart 1
News Out of power, Democrats hope to harness Trump r... 9 hr MaybePhaart 12
News Harry Kane adds to goal tally as Tottenham hold... 12 hr Harry Phart 1
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... 12 hr Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... 12 hr Drag Phart 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,366,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC