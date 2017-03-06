Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets backing from Geraint Thomas
Geraint Thomas has publicly backed Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford following a report that some of the team's riders were considering asking him to resign. On Monday cyclingnews.com reported that unnamed riders had held internal discussions about Brailsford over concerns ongoing investigations into alleged doping violations could distract management and affect the team's performance.
