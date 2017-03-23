Tamim Iqbal makes history as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in opening ODI

Tamim Iqbal became the first Bangladesh player to reach 10,000 international runs as his century inspired a 90-run victory in the first one-day international against Sri Lanka. The opener hit 127 off 142 balls at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, with half centuries from Shakib Al Hasan and Sabbir Rahman also helping the tourists post 324 for five after being asked to bat first.

