Swansea boss Paul Clement backs referee Anthony Taylor after Burnley blunder
Swansea boss Paul Clement has backed the decision to give referee Anthony Taylor a high-profile FA Cup tie this weekend. Clement revealed he spoke to referees' chief Mike Riley about the Manchester official's performance at the Liberty Stadium after Taylor came in for heavy criticism for wrongfully awarding Burnley a penalty in their 3-2 defeat at Swansea last Saturday.
