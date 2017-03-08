Super sub Oumar Niasse scores twice as Hull beat fellow strugglers Swansea

Oumar Niasse stepped off the substitutes' bench to score twice as Hull gave their Premier League survival hopes a major boost with a 2-1 home win against relegation rivals Swansea. Hull were struggling to make headway in the second period when head coach Marco Silva produced a masterstroke by sending on Niasse just after the hour mark and the Senegalese striker responded with two crucial goals for his side in the space of 11 minutes.

