Super sub Oumar Niasse scores twice as Hull beat fellow strugglers Swansea
Oumar Niasse stepped off the substitutes' bench to score twice as Hull gave their Premier League survival hopes a major boost with a 2-1 home win against relegation rivals Swansea. Hull were struggling to make headway in the second period when head coach Marco Silva produced a masterstroke by sending on Niasse just after the hour mark and the Senegalese striker responded with two crucial goals for his side in the space of 11 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni...
|3 min
|johnnyj
|1
|WOW!!! Upset is one of the biggest in college h... (Sep '07)
|4 hr
|HistoryPhartss
|14
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|4 hr
|StagePhartss
|9
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|18 hr
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Fri
|RatePharttz
|16
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|Fri
|WonderingPharttz
|103
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|BigPharts
|32,777
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC