Striker Romelu Lukaku appears unlikely to sign new deal with Everton
Striker Romelu Lukaku's future at Everton has been thrown into doubt after he told the club he does not want to sign his new contract. Only last week the Belgium international's agent Mino Raiola has claimed the deal was "99.99999999" per cent done.
