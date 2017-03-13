Stan Wawrinka eases into last 16 of BNP Paribas Open
Stan Wawrinka is feeling positive after easing his way through to the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The third seed needed just an hour and 18 minutes to get past Phillip Kohlschreiber 7-5 6-3 and will now face Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the last 16. The Swiss' half of the draw is wide open after the shock early exit of world number one Andy Murray and he will be eyeing just a second Masters 1000 title at the end of the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Briggs says he'll do right by daughter (Dec '07)
|8 hr
|House Phart
|37
|After trolling Greensboro, Syracuse draws UNC G...
|11 hr
|After Phartz
|2
|Carrier Dome Prepares to Host NIT Amid Plenty o...
|11 hr
|Prepare Phartz
|2
|Linda Sarsour Is Left's Newest Star
|11 hr
|All Phartz
|12
|Mitt Romney Says a Donald Trump Presidency Woul...
|17 hr
|TricklePhartss
|4
|Too many blacks in the NFL (Aug '09)
|18 hr
|You phartx
|66
|Packers pay almost $1.5 million to buy city pro...
|22 hr
|PackersPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC