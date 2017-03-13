Stan Wawrinka beats Dominic Thiem in ...

Stan Wawrinka beats Dominic Thiem in epic clash to book Indian Wells semi spot

Stan Wawrinka remains on course for a second ATP Masters 1000 title after advancing through to the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open. Wawrinka, who is the highest ranked player left in the tournament in Indian Wells, came out victorious in a thrilling contest with Dominic Thiem, which he won 6-4 4-6 7-6 .

