Spot-fixing: Mohammad Irfan suspended in PSL scandal

Pacer Mohammad Irfan was, on Tuesday, suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board for being in touch with a suspected bookmaker, making him the third player to be charged in the ongoing probe of alleged corruption in the Pakistan Super League. "The Pakistan Cricket Board in furtherance to its investigation into potential corrupt practices has today issued a Notice of Charge to Mohammad Irfan under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code," the PCB said in a statement.

