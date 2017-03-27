Spain benefit from video referee in victory against France
German referee Felix Zwayer made full use of the Video Assistant Referee system being trialled by FIFA as an opening goal for the hosts was disallowed for offside, while an incorrect flag against Gerard Deulofeu for Spain's second strike was overturned. Les Bleus saw a close-range header from Antoine Griezmann at the start of the second half ruled out - albeit for a correct marginal offside call in the build-up after the referee had been alerted by the VAR.
