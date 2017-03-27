South Carolina women beat Stanford 62...

South Carolina women beat Stanford 62-53 in Final Four

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Allisha Gray scored 18 points, A'ja Wilson had a double-double and South Carolina is going to its first national championship game after beating Stanford 62-53 Friday night in the women's national semifinals. Wilson had 13 points and 19 rebounds for the Gamecocks , who lost in the semifinal of their only other Final Four appearance two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five takeaways: UConn loses a game, finds its h... 3 hr KnowPhart 2
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Fri ReallyPhartt 18
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Thu VinnyePhartcs 461
News GDHS Rebels get a taste of what it's like to be... (Jun '09) Thu Get phart 5
News CPT103388411.jpg Thu Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Thu Summer phart 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu HePharts 32,836
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,511 • Total comments across all topics: 279,976,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC