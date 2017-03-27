South Carolina women beat Stanford 62-53 in Final Four
Allisha Gray scored 18 points, A'ja Wilson had a double-double and South Carolina is going to its first national championship game after beating Stanford 62-53 Friday night in the women's national semifinals. Wilson had 13 points and 19 rebounds for the Gamecocks , who lost in the semifinal of their only other Final Four appearance two years ago.
