Son treble the perfect response as striker fires Tottenham past Millwall
Son Heung-min's hat-trick fired Tottenham into the FA Cup semi-finals but their 6-0 demolition of Millwall was marred by racist chants towards the South Korean from visiting supporters. Harry Kane also limped off injured in the sixth minute at White Hart Lane after appearing to hurt his right ankle but even without their star striker, Spurs, and Son, blew their League One opponents away.
