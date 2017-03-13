'Some pundits are in real trouble with their lives and need every...
'Some pundits are in real trouble with their lives and need every coin to survive' - Mourinho launches staunch defence of Pogba 'Some pundits are in real trouble with their lives and need every coin to survive' - Mourinho launches staunch defence of Pogba Jose Mourinho accused Paul Pogba's critics of being blinded by envy as the Manchester United manager launched a staunch defence of the world's most expensive player.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Briggs says he'll do right by daughter (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|ShePhartss
|44
|Halton swimmers take medals Prescot SC & Everto...
|5 hr
|Community pharter
|2
|After trolling Greensboro, Syracuse draws UNC G...
|6 hr
|UsePhart
|8
|North Carolina Governor Who Signed Bathroom Bil...
|7 hr
|Bath phart
|2
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|8 hr
|WhyPhart
|4
|2013 NFL Mock Draft: Current Info for All 32 Fi... (Jan '13)
|9 hr
|Bernies Phartz
|192
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|23 hr
|HimPhartt
|32,783
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC