Sergio Aguero strikes again as Manchester City reach FA Cup semi-finals
David Silva and Sergio Aguero were on target as Manchester City powered into the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win at Middlesbrough. Silva put Pep Guardiola's men on their way to Wembley with the opener after just three minutes before Aguero's sixth goal in five games cemented victory in the second half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|12 hr
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Fri
|RatePharttz
|16
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|Fri
|WonderingPharttz
|103
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|BigPharts
|32,777
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Fri
|Onus Pharter
|2
|Bournemouth - extremely disappointed' after Tyr...
|Fri
|FivePhartz
|1
|Craig Gordon signs new three-year contract with...
|Fri
|ThreePhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC