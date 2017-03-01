Sergio Aguero keen to meet Manchester City to end speculation over future
Sergio Aguero hopes to put an end to any uncertainty over his Manchester City future by meeting club officials at the end of the season. City's top scorer has described recent proclamations from the club and manager Pep Guardiola that they want him to stay as a "breakthrough" but he says he is yet to receive such assurances in person.
