Sergio Aguero denies Liverpool victory in thrilling encounter at Manchester City

Manchester City and Liverpool had to settle for a point each in their battle for Champions League qualification after a thrilling 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium. Former City player James Milner put Liverpool ahead in a ferocious, end-to-end Premier League contest with a 51st-minute penalty but Sergio Aguero's 25th goal of the season earned City a share of the spoils.

