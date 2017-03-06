Serena Williams to lose number one ra...

Serena Williams to lose number one ranking as injury keeps her sidelined

14 hrs ago

Serena Williams has pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open tournaments due to injury and will lose her world number one ranking as a result. The 35-year-old, who landed her 23rd grand slam singles title at the Australian Open in January, said she hoped to be back in action soon.

Chicago, IL

