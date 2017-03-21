Scotland v Canada talking points
Scotland host Canada in a friendly international at Easter Road on Wednesday night. Here, Press Association Sport looks at the talking points ahead of the fixture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|17 min
|LBCT Steady
|2,121
|Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|BearsPhart
|296
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|This phartss
|32,808
|Red Dead Redemption is Getting Modded into Gta V
|19 hr
|GettingPhart
|2
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|19 hr
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Adkins' Basket At The Buzzer Forces OT as Morga... (Feb '09)
|21 hr
|BuzzerPhart
|4
|Muslims, get rid of these blood sucking leeches...
|Tue
|General Pharts
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC