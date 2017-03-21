Scotland v Canada talking points

Scotland v Canada talking points

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

Scotland host Canada in a friendly international at Easter Road on Wednesday night. Here, Press Association Sport looks at the talking points ahead of the fixture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) 17 min LBCT Steady 2,121
News Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10) 16 hr BearsPhart 296
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 17 hr This phartss 32,808
News Red Dead Redemption is Getting Modded into Gta V 19 hr GettingPhart 2
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... 19 hr CouncilPhart 2
News Adkins' Basket At The Buzzer Forces OT as Morga... (Feb '09) 21 hr BuzzerPhart 4
News Muslims, get rid of these blood sucking leeches... Tue General Pharts 8
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,733,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC