Russian athletes could be back on track by end of year, Lord Coe says

12 hrs ago Read more: Worcester News

Russian athletes could compete internationally by the end of the year after progress in tackling drug cheating, Lord Coe has said. Athletics chiefs have said they are "encouraged" by President Vladimir Putin's admission anti-doping systems had failed and needed to be overhauled.

