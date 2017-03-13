Russell Westbrook edges closer to NBA...

Russell Westbrook edges closer to NBA history

6 hrs ago Read more: Halstead Gazette

Russell Westbrook moved closer to NBA history with his 34th triple-double of the season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Westbrook scored 24 points, had 10 rebounds and made 16 assists to lead the Thunder to a 123-102 win over the Toronto Raptors - their fourth on the bounce.

