Rudy Gestede dismisses bite speculation following clash with Eric Bailly
Rudy Gestede insists there was no bite from him or Eric Bailly during a clash between the pair towards the end of Manchester United's edgy win at Middlesbrough. Marouane Fellaini's header and a superb Jesse Lingard strike gave United a two-goal cushion that Boro substitute Gestede halved in the 77th-minute at the Riverside Stadium.
