Romelu Lukaku goes level in golden boot hunt as Everton cruise against West Brom

Romelu Lukaku drew level with Harry Kane in the race for the Premier League's golden boot as Everton coasted to their fifth straight home Premier League win against West Brom. The Belgian followed up first-half goals from Kevin Mirallas and Morgan Schneiderlin with a 19th of the campaign, and a seventh in his last five outings, to secure a 3-0 victory over the Baggies.

Chicago, IL

