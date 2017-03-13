Roger Federer reassessing his goals after - dream' start to the year

The latest instalment of Roger Federer's "fairytale" return to the top of the men's game - victory in the BNP Paribas Open - has left him reassessing his goals. The 35-year-old's career was in question last year after a knee injury saw him miss the second half of the season, but he produced a stunning comeback win in January when he claimed an 18th grand slam title with victory at the Australian Open.

