Roger Federer fends off match points to score Miami Open win over Tomas Berdych
Roger Federer booked his place in the semi-finals of the Miami Open with a thrilling three-set win over Tomas Berdych on Thursday. Federer saved match points from 6-4 down in the decisive tie-break before holding on to triumph 6-2 3-6 7-6 on a Czech double fault.
