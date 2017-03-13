Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka set up all-Swiss Indian Wells title battle
Roger Federer will take on fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka for the BNP Paribas Open title after both secured straight-sets wins in their semi-finals at Indian Wells. Federer, whose quarter-final opponent Nick Kyrgios had pulled out because of illness, came through 6-1 7-6 against American Jack Sock while Wawrinka, the world number three, saw off Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 min
|GoPhartss
|32,795
|Ex-'Most Interesting Man' to help judge best be...
|33 min
|Bought phartz
|2
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|4 hr
|SkyPhartx
|2
|How Information Builders is leading York Region...
|8 hr
|SeekPharts
|21
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|18 hr
|MorePhartz
|2
|Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t...
|19 hr
|ItsPhartz
|2
|West Virginia rattles, then rolls past Notre Da...
|19 hr
|HornPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC