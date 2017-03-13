Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka set up all-Swiss Indian Wells title battle

Roger Federer will take on fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka for the BNP Paribas Open title after both secured straight-sets wins in their semi-finals at Indian Wells. Federer, whose quarter-final opponent Nick Kyrgios had pulled out because of illness, came through 6-1 7-6 against American Jack Sock while Wawrinka, the world number three, saw off Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2.

