Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka set u...

Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka set up all-Swiss Indian Wells title battle

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: York Press

Roger Federer will take on fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka for the BNP Paribas Open title after both secured straight-sets wins in their semi-finals at Indian Wells. Federer, whose quarter-final opponent Nick Kyrgios had pulled out because of illness, came through 6-1 7-6 against American Jack Sock while Wawrinka, the world number three, saw off Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 20 min GoPhartss 32,795
News Ex-'Most Interesting Man' to help judge best be... 33 min Bought phartz 2
News Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker 4 hr SkyPhartx 2
News How Information Builders is leading York Region... 8 hr SeekPharts 21
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... 18 hr MorePhartz 2
News Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t... 19 hr ItsPhartz 2
News West Virginia rattles, then rolls past Notre Da... 19 hr HornPhartz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,392 • Total comments across all topics: 279,662,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC