Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal set up Indian Wells quarter-final clash

Arguably the greatest rivalry in the history of tennis will continue at the BNP Paribas Open after Roger Federer set up a quarter-final clash with Rafael Nadal. Less than two months on from the previous instalment which saw 35-year-old Federer claim the Australian Open with a thrilling five-set final victory over his Spanish counterpart, the pair will meet again in the last eight at Indian Wells.

