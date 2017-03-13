Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal set up Indian Wells quarter-final clash
Arguably the greatest rivalry in the history of tennis will continue at the BNP Paribas Open after Roger Federer set up a quarter-final clash with Rafael Nadal. Less than two months on from the previous instalment which saw 35-year-old Federer claim the Australian Open with a thrilling five-set final victory over his Spanish counterpart, the pair will meet again in the last eight at Indian Wells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|1 hr
|StickPhartts
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|HimPhartt
|32,783
|rattle in the topend
|15 hr
|Anyone Phart
|2
|Nike is set to launch 'Pro Hijab' for Muslim at...
|16 hr
|HavePhartz
|2
|After trolling Greensboro, Syracuse draws UNC G...
|16 hr
|KurdPhartz
|6
|lottery winner
|19 hr
|SavingPhartx
|2
|Briggs says he'll do right by daughter (Dec '07)
|21 hr
|RealPhartzz
|40
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC