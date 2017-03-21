Rival bids Paris and Los Angeles both fixed on hosting 2024 Olympics, not 2028
Paris says "it's now or never" as it bids for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games - and rival Los Angeles has told the International Olympic Committee it is not prepared to wait four more years either. IOC president Thomas Bach last week gave the clearest indication yet that he is in favour of announcing hosts for both the next two summer Olympics at September's IOC congress in Lima.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|BearsPhart
|296
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|This phartss
|32,808
|Red Dead Redemption is Getting Modded into Gta V
|14 hr
|GettingPhart
|2
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|14 hr
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Adkins' Basket At The Buzzer Forces OT as Morga... (Feb '09)
|17 hr
|BuzzerPhart
|4
|Muslims, get rid of these blood sucking leeches...
|22 hr
|General Pharts
|8
|Top Ten Most Embarrassing Cowboys Moments.
|Mon
|TopPhartx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC