Retired accountant wins more than 450...

Retired accountant wins more than 450,000 from 20p horse racing bet

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard

A retired accountant has won more than A 450,000 from a 20p horse racing bet he thought was a loser. The north Londoner, who did not want to be named, placed A 2 worth of bets covering seven horses running at Lingfield, Doncaster and Newbury on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) 27 min old Drag Strip no... 13
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 6 hr PlantPhartss 269
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... 8 hr HappyPhaarts 1
News Russian athletes could be back on track by end ... 8 hr BackPhaarts 1
News Former Fayette Resources worker alleges wrongfu... (Apr '12) 9 hr Termination phart 3
News Eoin Morgan fires England to opening win over W... 10 hr Opening phart 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... 10 hr Sky phart 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,481 • Total comments across all topics: 279,323,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC