Retired accountant wins more than 450,000 from 20p horse racing bet
A retired accountant has won more than A 450,000 from a 20p horse racing bet he thought was a loser. The north Londoner, who did not want to be named, placed A 2 worth of bets covering seven horses running at Lingfield, Doncaster and Newbury on Friday.
