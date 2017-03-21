Republic players James McClean and Shane Duffy pay tribute to Martin McGuinness
Republic of Ireland midfielder James McClean has paid tribute to Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness following his death at the age of 66. Derry-born McClean saluted the Sinn Fein politician via his Instagram account two days after learning of the death of close friend and Derry City skipper Ryan McBride. He wrote: "Writing this with a heavy heart, bad week just getting worse.
