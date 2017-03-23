Republic captain Seamus Coleman set f...

Republic captain Seamus Coleman set for surgery on double leg fracture

Read more: Andover Advertiser

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman is due to undergo surgery on Saturday as he faces up to a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Press Association Sport understands the 28-year-old Everton full-back suffered a double fracture of his lower right leg during Friday night's 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw with Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Chicago, IL

