Republic boss O'Neill risks incurring Koeman wrath again with McCarthy call-up

Martin O'Neill is hoping to avoid another club versus country row with Everton as James McCarthy attempts to prove his fitness ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Wales. McCarthy was included in a provisional 39-man squad for the Group D showdown with the Welsh on March 24 and the friendly against Iceland four days later when it was announced on Monday morning, despite sitting out Everton's Premier League victory over West Brom with a hamstring injury.

