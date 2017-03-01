Real Madrid's Gareth Bale handed two-...

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale handed two-match ban after red card

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has been suspended for two LaLiga matches for his dismissal against Las Palmas on Wednesday night. The Wales international was shown a straight red card in the 3-3 home draw for a second-half kick and shove at opponent Jonathan Viera.

