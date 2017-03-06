Rangers captain excited about facing Celtic for cup final place
Rangers skipper Lee Wallace is "excited" about the challenge of facing Celtic in the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals. Rangers were paired with their Glasgow rivals in Sunday's draw, with the match now scheduled for April 23 at noon.
