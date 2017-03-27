Rafael Nadal moves closer to first Mi...

Rafael Nadal moves closer to first Miami Open success

Rafael Nadal's dreams of winning the Miami Open remain in tact after a straight sets win over Jack Sock sent him to the semi-finals. The Masters 1000 tournament in Florida is one title that has eluded Nadal throughout his glittering career, with four final defeats hurting the Spaniard, but this could be his year after an impressive 6-2 6-3 victory against Sock.

