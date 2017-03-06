Q&A: What do the new cricket laws mean?
The MCC, custodian of the laws, has accepted a recommendation from its world cricket committee to give umpires the power to permanently remove players from the game in the most extreme cases of on-field breaches of discipline. ????Umpires can enforce 4 levels of sanctions for poor on field behaviour under the new Code of the Laws of Cricket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'A real player's player' (May '10)
|1 hr
|Tonia
|8
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|1 hr
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|1
|Hunter Caps Season with Third Player of the Wee...
|3 hr
|PlayerPhartz
|2
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|8 hr
|TeamPhartz
|1
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|8 hr
|ConsidersPhartz
|2
|5 things we learned from the Premier League thi...
|13 hr
|LearnedPhart
|1
|60 nominated to 34th Pepsi North America Cup
|13 hr
|PepsiPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC