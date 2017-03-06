Q&A: What do the new cricket laws mean?

Q&A: What do the new cricket laws mean?

The MCC, custodian of the laws, has accepted a recommendation from its world cricket committee to give umpires the power to permanently remove players from the game in the most extreme cases of on-field breaches of discipline. ????Umpires can enforce 4 levels of sanctions for poor on field behaviour under the new Code of the Laws of Cricket.

