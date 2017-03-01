Porzingis scores 20, leads Knicks to 101-90 win over Magic

New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis looks for a shot as he gets around Orlando Magic's Evan Fournier, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis looks for a shot as he gets around Orlando Magic's Evan Fournier, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.