Plunkett in confident mood as - flying' England hunt Champions Trophy success
Liam Plunkett claims England are "flying" as they bid to become world-beaters again at this summer's ICC Champions Trophy. England have won just one global tournament in their history, but Plunkett reports they are fancying their chances of doubling up in June.
