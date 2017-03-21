Players who have swapped the Premier ...

Players who have swapped the Premier League for Major League Soccer

Lancashire Telegraph

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger became the latest big name to swap the Premier League for Major League Soccer after he joined the Chicago Fire. Schweinsteiger arrived at Old Trafford in 2015 to great acclaim but the 32-year-old has not started a single league match under Jose Mourinho this season.

